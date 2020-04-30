Dear Friends and Neighbors,
It has been an honor to serve as the State Representative for House District 9 for the last eight years. Representing this diverse and wonderful district requires a pragmatic approach to problem solving, the ability to work across the aisle, and a deep understanding of who we are as South and Central Coast residents. Cal Mukumoto has those qualities and I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy for House District 9.
Cal is uniquely qualified to help grow the industries that sustain our way of life and will be a respected and effective voice for you in Salem. From wood products, to technology, to tourism, Cal has worked with and built up the industries that support our families and our community.
Serving as Chair of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission has required Cal to have a full understanding of the outdoor recreation and tourism industries and their integral roles in coastal economies. His time on the Oregon State Board of Forestry speaks to a nuanced grasp of the natural resource economy.
Since 1980, Cal has worked with Tribes in the Northwest managing natural resources, growing businesses, and ensuring that those businesses survive economic downturns like we are facing today. As we recover from the COVID-19 crisis, we will need strong leaders like Cal who understand our unique economy representing us in Salem.
I trust Cal to represent our district and know he will fight for our way of life. Please join me in voting Cal Mukumoto for Oregon House District 9.
Caddy McKeown
State Representative, House District 9
