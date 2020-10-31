On August 25 2020, The World published a front page article stating that the North Bend Pool is closed and will be closed until next year. The reasons given for closing the pool are not acceptable and I, along with many other people, think that the pool should be opened immediately.
The pool is an important part of our community. Children, seniors, the Coast Guard, SWOCC, SCAT, North Bend High School Swim Team, Special Olympics, Life Guard training and the general public utilize the North Bend pool. If the reason for the closure is funding, then I say that the pool has been mismanaged and if the reason is due to COVID, that is blatantly false because almost all pools, (indoor and outdoor), in Oregon and nationwide are open.
Mingus pool has been open for some time now and how can we expect Kathee McNutt to accommodate the Coos Bay/North Bend swimmers and the many other people in our community that want and need to use a pool?
Are you going to tell me that the city of Coos Bay values the well being of their residents more than North Bend?
The property tax statements have been sent out and along with other fees, the people of North Bend are being charged for the pool. Does the city plan on returning the pool fees to the tax payers for non-use of the pool?
What about the swim passes? Will the city issue a refund to the people that have bought the passes and had an expectation that the passes would be honored and that they would be able to swim?
The water has been drained from the pool and if the reason for draining the pool is because it needs to be painted, there are many in our community that would be COVID compliant and would volunteer to help to get the pool reopened.
So please, contact City Hall and demand that the pool be filled and reopened immediately.
Rebecca Cowan
North Bend
