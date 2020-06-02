Christmas Day 1941 Admiral Chester Nimitz arrived alone by Catalina flying boat to command the Pacific Fleet. He saw the Pearl Harbor attack had missed dry-docks, repair shops, and the tank farm. Therefore, the carriers, their escorts, and submarines stood ready to take the offensive.
Nimitz determined some good men had taken a terrible beating. When he took command December 31, he told the assembled staffs he had complete and unlimited confidence in every one of them. He immediately sent submarines into Japanese waters and conducted carrier operations disrupting Japanese Initiatives.
The discovery through code breaking of enemy intentions for Midway provided a unique opportunity to fight their main carrier fleet, but against long odds. Preparing Midway Island for invasion and assembling the carrier task forces for battle required the combined achievements of thousands in logistics, ship repair, and naval intelligence.
Yet on June 4, 1942 the final margin for victory resided with the fearful sacrifice of a few brave men. About 550 airmen lost over half their number killed when flying into the concentrated anti-aircraft fire and fighter attacks to destroy four heavy carriers and defend Midway.
This splendid victory permanently seized the initiative from the Japanese. One could easily paraphrase Winston Churchill to say never had so many, who fought in the Pacific, owed so much to so few. Walter Lord and Gordon W. Prange considered this accomplishment incredible and miraculous. For Mitsuo Fuchida and Masatake Okumiya, it was the battle that doomed Japan.
Nolan Nelson
Eugene
