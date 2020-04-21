Rhetorically, Michael Nagy in his recent letter to the editor equates the “Left” to evil and “Americanism” to good. To make his argument intellectually sound, he might want to do a better job of defining his terms. He posits a zero sum or binary situation where one is either Left or American. I would suggest Mr. Nagy take a more nuanced view of the world around him. Rarely are things black or white. Ideological purity, whether Americanism (right) or Left is precisely what divides us and will destroy us as a nation if we do not get a grip and move back to being real Americans where we reach consensus and compromise, as did our founding fathers.
Moreover, Gene Lyons’ column does not mentions Left or Americanism or, for that matter, Christianity. He does certainly take President Trump to task. His column is clearly biased against Trump, but it is just an opinion. The facts he cited, which are presumably the basis for his opinion, are generally correct and based on facts.
I, too, believe in America and I believe in God. I support the Jordan Cove project and sometimes I vote for Republicans and sometimes I vote for Democrats. I think Trump has done some good things since he has been in office, particularly in the area of controlling the regulatory bureaucracy. I disagree with his fiscal policy. I remember 12 years ago when the Republicans were screaming about a $10 trillion federal debt and $20 trillion in 2016 due to the Great Recession stimulus package. Now, between the 2018 tax cut, which didn’t do much for everyday Americans, by the way, and the most recent COVID related stimulus package, we are well on our way to a $25 trillion debt that will never be paid back and not so much as a whimper from the screaming Republicans of a decade ago.
Despite the good things he has done and ignoring his fiscal policies I still could not vote for him because he lacks character and the very Americanism, I believe Mr. Nagy pines for. Trump is narcissistic, a pathological prevaricator, surrounds himself with incompetent sycophants and he is anything but a practicing Christian.
There is room in this great country for all, regardless of race, religion or political persuasion. We must relearn how to compromise and get to yes.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay
