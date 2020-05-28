What was the state's reasoning for shutting down most of the DMV offices, and the ones left open only serviced commercial driver’s licenses?
The truckers are not the only essential drivers on the road. My license expired, and I cannot get it renewed until the local DMV opens. My job is an essential one … I drive clients to their doctor’s appointments. Some doctors are still seeing patients, and the patients have no way to get to their appointments.
There are other drivers, but I am without work until I get my license renewed. DMV could have done what a lot of businesses have done … stayed open, and just let a few people at a time in the building so their driving business could have been accomplished.
Joyce Clark
Coos Bay
