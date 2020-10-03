I was shocked to hear a conclusive verdict advanced from an investigation relying heavily on a lack of evidence. I cannot understand why the presentation to the council focused so much on the incidents in question not being captured on video, the likelihood of which I would greatly like to hear in a quantifiable way before considering it central to any determination. Do investigators not sometimes evaluate testimonies from multiple parties without recourse to footage of any and all events under examination?
There was one video shown of police being asked if they used a white supremacy hand sign, but it was not explained why their response was found reliable. On the other hand, it was briefly acknowledged that "people said they saw it," but no reason was given to discount this. Why is one group's utterances given credence and the other not? Or if neither are consequential to the ultimate verdict, why show the video at all?
Furthermore, only six citizens were interviewed out of 172 marked "Going" to the event via Facebook. How does that reflect an investigation which is, as the council said, "thorough"? What percentage of the people who were present are accounted for in this investigation? And why was passively putting out contact information on the PD and city social media the main strategy for reaching these people in the first place?
Finally, there is the question of bias. The investigator claimed his commitment to truth guarded him against this. While I appreciate that ideal, it does not explain why he repeatedly contextualized the police's actions based not on their testimony but, seemingly, on his own experience. In fact, not once was there an explicit reference to any of six interviews conducted with the police. While there is no such thing as being perfectly unbiased, directly citing these interviews would provide a much better foundation for an impartial investigation.
Ru Khalsa
Bandon
