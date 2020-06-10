Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

How about standing for the EMT's, firefighters, the medical staff treating COVID-19 patients, among many others? Are not these, also, "professional, hard working, caring, honorable" giving "time, money and hearts?"

And, "put $15 over a person's life" is emotive, speculative and far-fetched!

If, as you say, you believe in God's Word, I suggest you approach this issue with thankfulness, as per Ephesians 5:20.

Robert Fluetsch

North Bend

