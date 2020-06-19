Just a thought: It seems it was Hitler who, in the 1930s said MAKE GERMANY GREAT AGAIN! And Mussolini who parroted by saying: MAKE ITALY GREAT AGAIN! You see how that turned out.
I am not in favor of socialism as some politicians have subscribed. We do have a type of socialism that many are dependent on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Would you have those programs abolished?
- Healthcare: Insurance companies are in business to make money. It is not in their interest to support those who cannot afford to pay. So, if a person is not in an employer-paid healthcare job, and is not relatively above middle class, health insurance comes after rent and food. If they then go to emergency, taxpayers pick up the cost. Of course, that is not socialism.
- Poverty: I believe it was Jesus who said that the poor would always be with us. Some reasons for this are unsolvable. Other reasons are people need to have hope. Living in neighborhoods with bad educational opportunities and constant stress caused by poverty, it is difficult to have hope except to exist as they do not see a way out.
- Debt: interesting you should mention that. It is my understanding that when Clinton left office the debt was much lower than it has been since. Tax-cuts for the rich make more debt than education and healthcare for the poor.
- Gun control: Good grief! That is a bit tiresome. No one is trying to take your guns! That seems to be a Republican rallying cry. Of course, there are some politicians and citizens who would rather there were no guns, but most believe in citizens’ rights to own guns as long as they are used in a responsible way – not to kill other people!
- Welfare: Of course, there are those who misuse funds from welfare, some being opportunists who get it by fraud. And, most likely there are those who do not want to work and abuse the system. Most who have food stamps and government help are people with children who count on the help to survive. Reference the Poverty item above. If people have hope and the education to be employed at a well-paying job, they would be able to pay into the system rather than take from it.
- Education: I am not sure who is to take control of what children read and learn? The government, parents…? Is the Woods’ letter inferring that a socialist government would control this? As a retired high school and community college instructor, I encouraged students to read, study and learn to form their own opinions – not accept everything they hear.
- Religion: Our country and constitution subscribe to keeping religion out of politics, not matter what religion – and there are many. We are not, nor do we want to become a Theocracy.
- Class Warfare: Interesting that should be included in a letter against socialism. Who is getting tax cuts? Who does not want to help those less fortunate? Who sends their children to private schools, so they do not learn that there are some less fortunate? Who fights unions and employer-paid insurance so that people must work for minimum wage?
Pretty interesting the Democrats are being blamed for the ills of this nation: don’t you think?
Betty Pratt
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In