As a retired nurse, I am appreciative of all the recognition that has been extended to “Frontline Workers/Responders.”
But, somehow I would like to recognize the daily commitment and provision of services that the grocery store workers have provided to the public. Like especially here in Bandon and thereabouts.
I know that there have been shortages, gripes and rule changes daily in this industry, but nevertheless, the stores have remained open and providing our food. I am very thankful.
Gege Robert
Bandon
