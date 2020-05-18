Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

As a retired nurse, I am appreciative of all the recognition that has been extended to “Frontline Workers/Responders.”

But, somehow I would like to recognize the daily commitment and provision of services that the grocery store workers have provided to the public. Like especially here in Bandon and thereabouts.

I know that there have been shortages, gripes and rule changes daily in this industry, but nevertheless, the stores have remained open and providing our food. I am very thankful.

Gege Robert

Bandon

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments