Why do I support Representative Caddy McKeown for re-election? There are several reasons. The two main ones are that she has a proven record of legislation positive for the South Coast of Oregon, and she knows our region and its needs better than anyone else running for this particular seat in the Oregon legislature.
I commend Fred Betz for his letter, printed in The World on 9/3, in support of Representative Caddy McKeown. She has worked hard to make a positive difference in our community.
Born and raised in Coos Bay, she has seen the changes in our economic base over they years. The daughter of a small business owner, she knows how all businesses are dependent upon each other. She knows how major shifts in one business sector impact every other sector. Having this type of knowledge about our community is important. Caddy McKeown knows exactly how individual people are impacted by economic changes. She is in a position as our representative to work with other legislators to create a positive change for the South Coast.
I support Caddy McKeown because she is running a clean campaign, knows our region very well, and above all, is a realist who knows how to, and is able to, work with others to achieve the things she believes in for the South Coast of Oregon.
MaryElaine Smith
North Bend