Have the members of Congress forgotten for whom they are working? Congress is supposed to be working for the citizens of the United States. You know, the taxpayers that are paying their salaries, and paying quite handsomely I might add. But no, there are certain members of Congress who are working against the hard working citizens of our country.
These members are mostly Democrats and they like to claim that they want to help the poor, down-trodden aliens from other countries who only want to find some work. But I think that these members' real agenda is to stop President Trump from getting anything accomplished and therefore they might be able to win the next presidential election.
So in fact, these Democrats and others are only working for themselves and do not care a thing about the American citizens.
Harold Gardner
Myrtle Point