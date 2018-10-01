I have watched the race between Caddy McKeown and Teri Grier develop over this past year. While I applaud the community involvement and hard work that Caddy has brought to Salem, her lockstep votes with liberal Portland Democrats have muddied the waters in Coos Bay (so to speak).
From raising taxes, gun control, open borders, sanctuary cities, ANTIFA anarchy, and environmental laws that chase our businesses away, Democrats have completely abandoned the principles of JFK and MLK. Democrats are no longer the party of our parents and grandparents. I walked away from the Democrat Party and I would encourage you to do the same.
I'm going with a fresh face for representation on the South Coast. I'm supporting Teri Grier.
Terrence Graves
Springfield/Coos Bay