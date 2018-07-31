At the end of the cul-de-sac on the street where I lived were my neighbors Caddy and Jeff McKeown. Caddy, as long as I have known her, has always been involved in her community. From serving on the Mingus Park Pool Board, to being elected to the Coos Bay School Board to serving on the Port Commission — and now she is our state representative. Along the way she has learned how government works, what the problems are, what people need to live a better life and how to organize to solve our problems.
This is the way Democracy is supposed to work. We elect someone who has a passion to serve their community, who starts at the local level, who puts in the time and energy to get elected, and then becomes our representative in the legislature.
We could not elect a more qualified person than Caddy McKeown. She has served the citizens of House District No. 9 for the past three terms, representing our needs with the knowledge and enthusiasm we have come to know. She is an effective legislator who knows how to get the job done.
Join me in voting to return Caddy McKeown as our state representative.
Matt Christensen
Coos Bay