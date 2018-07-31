In answer to Asialee Crumleys July 30 letter, I am almost laughing at your intense hatred toward our President! Using the illegal immigrants children to get your digs at President Trump.
Those parents are to blame for their children being away from them. If they hadn’t tried to get into our country ILLEGALLY, their children would be with them. Guess you can’t figure that out Asialee.
And a lot of those parents don’t want the children back because they want them staying here. So I am suspecting that then they can come later they assume. The law is the law about ILLEGALLY coming into our country, so don’t give me your sob story Asialee!
And your snide remark about Trump being Russia’s newest ex-pat ... you have to be joking again as there is no way he would ever leave the USA.
Maybe you should actually watch something besides liberal news and cool off your Trump hating ideas and realize we have laws in our country and people who break them have consequences.
Claudia Craig
Charleston