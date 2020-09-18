Joyce Walter's recent letter to the editor about which politicians are responsible for Oregon's fires — and consequently should be voted out of office — caught my attention.
Sixty percent of Oregon's forests are federal. (Thirty some percent are private.) The state's lands are small by proportion. Federal lands are conrolled by Donald Trump's appointees and hence, according to Joyce Walter, responsible for the fires.
Thank you Joyce Walters for pointing out that Donald Trump (not the Governor) needs to be fired by the voters this fall.
Dick Wagner
North Bend
