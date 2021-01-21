Recent COVID death rates make me wonder if Governor Brown’s lockdowns are a vanity project, an attempt to imitate the draconian lockdown policies of New York and California, that have far more COVID deaths.
The numbers I used are seven-day averages for every state, found on covidtracking.com. They express COVID deaths per million residents (pM). On January 10, New York’s COVID death rate was 8.8 pM, California’s was 11.4, Florida’s 6.3, and – drumroll! – Oregon’s was 2.1 pM, which may well be the country’s lowest.
When Governor Cuomo locked down high-death-rate New York, he mentioned that 1.4% of his state’s COVID infections were traceable to restaurants. There’s no reason to think Oregon restaurants are any more contagious. But that tiny percentage caused Cuomo to put thousands of restaurants out of business while causing thousands of unnecessary COVID deaths in the state’s nursing homes, by forcing them to accept COVID patients. Nursing homes shelter the most vulnerable: old folks with “underlying conditions” like heart disease, diabetes and cancer. In military jargon, New York’s nursing homes were a “target-rich environment” for the COVID bug, and Cuomo should have locked their doors instead of the restaurants’.
California has even more draconian lockdowns, and a higher death rate too.
But in Florida, Governor de Santis has kept restaurants open since April 2020, although Floridians do wear masks where it makes sense. Florida’s death rate is lower than New York’s and California’s.
But lockdown-obsessed Oregon’s death rate on January 10 was the lowest of all!
Who can say whether lockdowns contain COVID? The numbers are all over the place. More to the point, Brown’s on-again-off-again lockdowns are killing Oregon’s restaurants. A restaurant is not a car, where all you have to do is turn the key and it runs like before. My 38 years in the business (I retired 6 years ago) taught me that.
In medicine, a good rule is “Don’t Make The Cure Worse Than the Disease.” When people lose their livelihoods, idleness and depression lead to drink, drugs and violence. It should be no surprise that drug overdose deaths are skyrocketing.
Wim DeVriend
Coos Bay
