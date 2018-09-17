This question is for the City of Coos Bay. Why has the City of Coos Bay spent untold sums of money installing crosswalks with lights, and just crosswalks in general, if there seems to be no laws against jaywalking?
I see homeless people cross wherever they want. If the city is going to have their crosswalk "sting" twice a year, then maybe they should start enforcing some kind of pedestrian courtesy laws. I had a young women with her child step out between cars the other day when there was a crosswalk with a light 20 feet away, and she got upset at me. I always stop for pedestrians, but it would be nice for pedestrians to use a little common sense. After all, if a pedestrian is struck, they lose regardless of who is cited.
Roger Wilson
Coos Bay