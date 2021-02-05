"Q" reminds me of the Wizard of Oz. Very secretive — hidden from view — creates fear, and foments fanaticism in normally rational people. Everyone needs to take a step back and see this charade for what it is — just the Wizard yet to be revealed to be the fake frightened individual he/she is. Remember, the movie has a happy ending, with everyone in reality after the "dream:" ends. Tomorrow is another day.
Beverly Nordquist
North Bend
