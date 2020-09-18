Dear Post Masters General,
Both in Coos Bay and North Bend mail drop boxes have been removed. The removal of the ones in North Bend at the post office itself are particularly concerning. The option of dropping off letters via one’s car no longer exists there and postal customers are now forced to get out of their vehicles to drop their letters in a box.
This action is just begging for a lawsuit and a wasting of tax dollars to fight what will obviously be a losing battle. By removing those boxes, the disabled, elderly and infirm are being discriminated against and denied equal access as protected under the law, not to mention making things needlessly more difficult for those who are already experiencing difficulties. Don’t be cruel.
Do the right thing and put the mail drop boxes back!
Robert Alexander
Coos Bay
