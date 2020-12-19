I read with great interest the article regarding the North Bend pool. I would like to know how the City of North Bend can even consider the options that they have proposed? It was stated that there are two options regarding the pool.
1. A regional tax district for the pool but since the citizens of North Bend already pay for the pool from their proprty taxes and the only other pools in the county are Mingus and Coquille, a bill like that would not pass and is doomed for failure.
2. Special levy for the pool. Once again, the citizens already pay taxes for the pool, so why don't they have a special levy to fund the police department because the money from the property taxes for the pool was diverted to fund the North Bend police? Was that legal?
3. A public-private partnership for the pool. It was stated that the pool needs $1 million for repairs, so why wasn't the public made aware of the dire need for repairs? The deterioration of the pool doesn't happen overnight and where did the $1 million estimate come from? Are there mutiple estimates or did that number come from thin air?
4. Close the pool. What a great idea! Could that be the same person that suggested there were two options but in realtiy there are four options? Please explain to the North Bend High School Swim Team, the U.S. Coast Guard, Special Olympions, SWOCC, citizens with physical needs, lap swimmers, recreational swimmers and the general public that this North Bend City council cannot work with the non-profit group and try to reopen the pool. The Mingus pool in Coos Bay will have to try and accommodate all of the people in this area that want and need to use the pool. Will the "special retreat" that the council members are planning in January be paid for at the taxpayers’ expense? Why not hold the "retreat" at the pool and allow the public to be a part of the conversation, after all, the North Bend city council works for us.
Rebecca Cowan
North Bend
