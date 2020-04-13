Addendum to my letter to the Editor at The World on 4-8-20, re: Mass tree removal in Simpson Park.
This is a PUBLIC park. The Parks Director is a PUBLIC employee as are all city staff. The City Council is elected by the PUBLIC. It is the duty of the city and the council to fully inform the public — especially of decisions that directly impact them. Council and the city staff were fully aware of the contentiousness of further tree cutting in Simpson Park given the extended fight over the first round of tree removals. This information has either not been given or has been so insufficient as to be virtually invisible.
The neighbors across the street from many of the trees have not been informed. They will lose their wind break and get to look at a parking lot instead of majestic trees.
Many older citizens are not computer savvy. The newspaper no longer covers council meetings which are also no longer televised.
Where is the connection to the public? There is none. The public has not been informed and therefore has had no input. Please postpone awarding the bid until such time as We The People can be heard. Thank you.
Steve Skinner
North Bend
