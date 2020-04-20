For all those fearless men and women who are anxious to open up the economy and are protesting the stay-at-home directive, I suggest you take the following steps to prove your dedication and sincerity:
#1: Park your vehicle, and congregate with your fellow protesters. If you happen to have any, leave your mask and gloves behind; you don't need them.
#2: Gather in close. Give all your friends in the movement a big hug and, when so inclined, a long, lingering kiss.
#3: Sign the Pledge! It is as follows: “I, (insert LIBERATOR'S full name here), do solemnly promise that I will mix and mingle freely, as I know it is safe. Our economy is more important than a few human lives. If I or any of my family should develop a respiratory problem or a temperature, I will not seek a COVID-19 test or any medical attention, nor will I allow any family member for whom I am responsible to do so. I will leave that to all the wimps who think those things are necessary. This I promise in the name of President Trump. Amen.”
Good luck to you.
Lynn Kindred
Coquille
