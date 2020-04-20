Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

For all those fearless men and women who are anxious to open up the economy and are protesting the stay-at-home directive, I suggest you take the following steps to prove your dedication and sincerity:

#1:  Park your vehicle, and congregate with your fellow protesters.  If you happen to have any, leave your mask and gloves behind; you don't need them.

#2:  Gather in close.  Give all your friends in the movement a big hug and, when so inclined, a long, lingering kiss.

#3:  Sign the Pledge!  It is as follows:  “I, (insert LIBERATOR'S full name here), do solemnly promise that I will mix and mingle freely, as I know it is safe.  Our economy is more important than a few human lives.  If I or any of my family should develop a respiratory problem or a temperature, I will not seek a COVID-19 test or any medical attention, nor will I allow any family member for whom I am responsible to do so.  I will leave that to all the wimps who think those things are necessary.  This I promise in the name of President Trump.  Amen.”

Good luck to you.

Lynn Kindred

Coquille

  

