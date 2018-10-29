As a realtor, I’m writing to express my support for Measure 104, which ensures that legislators can’t manipulate the rules to use a simple majority to rob homeowners of sacred deductions and exemptions for mortgage interest or property taxes.
Policymakers in Salem have been secretly raising taxes for years. Last year, legislators went after homeowners with attempts to eliminate the mortgage interest deduction and do away with the property tax exemption without a three-fifths majority vote.
Measure 104 clarifies the definition of bills for raising revenue and ensures that any legislation that takes money out of taxpayers’ pockets requires a three-fifths majority vote of the State Legislature.
I urge you to protect home ownership and join me in voting ‘yes’ on Measure 104.
Shannon Mason
Lakeside