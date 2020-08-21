Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

You gotta be kidding me! Nearly a third of the Aug. 15 Opinion Page taken up with an English pronoun lesson! And, the diatribe was tiresome, confusing and convoluting!

I tire of hues and cries of the LGBTQxyz-ers. This fringe group expects absurd toilet facilities, unfair sports competition, marriage equality ... the self-serving list goes on.

And now Xem want to change the English language to suit Xyer perceived distinctiveness!

Woe to this once-civilized country if we let a few hims/hers/thems/its interfere with normalcy.

My name is Bob. My pronoun is he.

Bob Fluetsch

North Bend

