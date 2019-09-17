Those of you who have paid attention to this page over the decades may dimly remember that Jim Jochum loves to follow my letters with his distortive, distracting and error prone criticism — and his latest letter (Aug. 29) is another case in point.
Apparently he thinks that the Trump administration has credibility despite the 10,000+ registered lies and flip-flops Trump and his underlings have told. Exponentialized mendacity doesn't equate with any beneficial political wisdom I am aware of.
I never criticized our current unemployment rate nor the absence of an accompanying labor participation rate, except that the LPR figures would help us understand the bigger picture — good or bad.
"If anyone believes that government can do anything" better JJ has some bridge shares for sale. How about Medicare or SS v. pensions or food stamps v. charities? In truth, private business devotes itself to short term profits and it is happy to use government's basic research and transportation etc. for its benefit. Privatizing profits and socializing costs is the (particularly) Republican watch word.
Now we get to JJ's and the right wing's self serving theme: I got mine Jack so if you are hurting it is the result of your poor decisions. He seems to think that good choices are always available. Tell that to those born black or brown in this society. Those raised by bad parents and inculcated with emotional drawbacks. Those growing up without access to quality, basic education and who can't afford college nowadays. Upward mobility has shrunk way down in America compared to yesteryear. We have to have enough wherewithal to freely chose when and how to spend it.
Typically, Jochum doesn't address my points about the huge deficits and debt (compelled by the GOP tax cuts), our deteriorating infrastructure and denial of man-made global warming, despite the obvious consequences; all undermining our economy. Instead he blames me for wanting government to fully control our lives (which I never wrote) but ignores how our private, corporate sector, and the politicians it buys, economically controls our "free" choices.
I'll at least give JJ credit for actually reading and replying to my letter, no matter how misinformatively. Just about everyone else around here shows no sign of outrage nor even caring about what happens to this country. At least not on this page.
John Zimmerman
Coos Bay