Today I drove Front Street in Coos Bay. Initially I was taken back by the train rails down the middle of the street. I've been to the Florence Old Town. A train running while tourists roam up and down would kill Old Town Florence. What are Coos Bay and the Port thinking? I could only sight one pizza restaurant, and no indication of where other businesses might locate. There were many commercial trucks. Waiting for ice? There were not many parking spaces. The most obvious sighting was the complete failure to include The Sun Printing Museum in the South Coast Strong as a favorite stopping point on Front Street. What was South Coast Strong publication of The World thinking? Sun Printing Museum is the real piece of Coos Bay staffed and run entirely by volunteers. Go there and be amazed! Just across from the Coos History Museum.
Claire Mohr
Coos Bay
Editor's note: Hi Claire, no oversight of the print museum here. We enjoy having the museum with all its history. The theme of the section was revitalization and the work that has been done recently in the area and the work that is scheduled to begin soon. Thank you for reading South Coast Strong and The World.