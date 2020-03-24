C,mon! How do you expect us to read the small print? I can do the crossword puzzle, even though it's just as small, but the crossword puzzle only takes a few minutes ... but the whole newspaper?

If you are trying to save paper do it another way. Take out those three editorials, or make them a lot smaller. They are not local, anyway. You only print one or two "letters to the editor," but I feel they are the most important part of the paper ... the first thing I read. They show the mood of the community.

The obituaries do not have to be so huge. They used to be smaller, and they were okay. Give us our readable paper back.

Joyce Clark

Coos Bay

