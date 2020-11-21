Perhaps any other time Trump”s current behavior would be sadly comic, an illuminating example of pathetic human folly; however, at this juncture of a monumental health crisis coupled with economic devastation, with over 900 people a day dying from COVID-19 and livelihoods being smashed, his care or even mild concern is profoundly telling and intensely tragic. The consequences to the quality of our lives and the principles of our democracy are dire. Wake up! Look, the emperor really is naked!
Janine King
Coos Bay
