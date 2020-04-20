Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Power of the People: I just wanted to give an update on the Boat Ramp at Sturdivant Park. After numerous attempts at contacting the Coquille City Manager to inquire exactly what the reasoning was (there isn't any) to shut the ramp down, and with the help of the citizens of Coquille, the ramp is now open.

A big thank you to all who called. Never fear to make a call. Never shy away. These folks either work at or are voted into office. They can be easily removed.

Robert Benjamin

Myrtle Point

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments