The Power of the People: I just wanted to give an update on the Boat Ramp at Sturdivant Park. After numerous attempts at contacting the Coquille City Manager to inquire exactly what the reasoning was (there isn't any) to shut the ramp down, and with the help of the citizens of Coquille, the ramp is now open.
A big thank you to all who called. Never fear to make a call. Never shy away. These folks either work at or are voted into office. They can be easily removed.
Robert Benjamin
Myrtle Point
