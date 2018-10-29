Like Theresa Avery, I too have been interested in politics since high school. According to Avery in her 10-24-18 letter, "elected officials need to speak up." I disagree with her contention that the incivility and vitriol is coming only from the far left. Avery fails to mention the vitriol coming from the right under their hero, Donald Trump.
During this election cycle Avery hears from conservatives that they fear putting up signs, wearing hats or displaying bumper stickers. Apparently she doesn't know any progressives because many of us feel just as intimidated displaying our own candidate symbols. I feel just as intimidated and troubled as Avery by the direction this election is taking us.
Where do you think this debasement of our politics is coming from? Look no further than the POTUS with his narcissistic, ego-driven rhetoric of lies and hypocrisy that spew from his mouth on a daily basis. He's well known for his bullying, stoking hatreds and fears, inciting violence at his rallies, (lock her up!) proudly praising those who beat up his opponents, congratulating a Republican legislator who assaulted a reporter, calling out Democratic politicians as enemies who are evil, attacking the free press, the courts, law enforcement (FBI, Dept. of Justice,) among others on a daily basis. It's all captured on the media but Fox News rarely shows it.
When a president speaks, most people listen, and what do they hear, but a president who repeatedly divides rather than tries to bring us together. It's always about Trump and his grievances of the day and his attacks on those who oppose his way of governing. Speak out and you're an enemy of the people, question a half-baked policy and you're called out as un-American. Compromise and you're considered weak, but you must win at all costs, say anything to win even if it means lying and demonizing those from the other party.
It is Trump, not the Progressives, who has given license to all the incivility that Avery is now concerned about. The incivility has filtered down to the state and local elections. The party of Trump is afraid to call him out lest they get on his bullying list. Vote them out.
Richard Wilson
North Bend