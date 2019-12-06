What is going on with the postal service? The prices are going up, and the service is going in the dumpster.
My daughter and son-in-law lost everything in the Magalia-Paradise fire. They barely escaped with their lives. They came to this area and used my address until they found a place to live.
My daughter's name is on all my bank statements, and her name is totally difference than mine. They turned in a forward for their new address. About six months after the address change, the post office started sending my bank mail to my daughter's new address, even though I still live at my address. I made four or five trips to the bank, and also the post office, to get the address straightened out. The bank would correct it, and the post office would change it back to my daughter's address.
You have free articles remaining.
I made a final trip to the post office, to see if the post master would help me get it straightened out. I was told that she had told her clerks that if I came in again, to tell me she was on the phone, or out of the office. A few week's ago I sent a card to a friend of mine who works at the Chevron on the south end of town. I guess I had the address wrong, and it was sent back to me, "no such address." What happened to the rule, "If you know where it goes, DELIVER it?" The Chevron station was so small that the carrier could not see it? Like I said, postal SERVICE is in the dumpster.
Joyce Clark
Coos Bay