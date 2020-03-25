While certain contributors continue to berate their president with hateful opinions, they seemingly choose to ignore the meaningful and positive issues of his administration.
As an example:
It is currently reported that the United States is ranked the best-prepared country in the world to handle a pandemic by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (JHU) -- an assessment seemingly at odds with claims by Democrats that the Trump administration left the country vulnerable to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The Global Health Security Index was "developed with guidance from an international panel of experts from 13 countries, with research by the Economist Intelligence Unit," The Washington Post reported last year. "More than 100 researchers spent a year collecting and validating publicly available data.
At the same time, the paper noted that the U.S. score was still not perfect, and that factors driving down the U.S. score include the risks of social unrest and terrorism, and ….
We all recognize nothing is perfect, but the majority loves good news when they see it.
Oliver Woods
North Bend
