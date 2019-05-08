"Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days," goes the clever saying. Benjamin Franklin may have agreed with Port Orford Alcoholics Anonymous members this week. A popular Monday evening meeting has closed its doors to guests.
This Monday at a AA Business Meeting, members made fuss over challenging guests, transients, the problem drinker from out-of-town, but most of all the “campers” who are described like the Southern Californian — unwanted transplants who move-in on the locals territory. Some argued that the guest might blow anonymity. The non-member intimidated members, argued several voices. The non-member camper has admitted only a willingness to show up and keep showing up. She could sabotage and spread damning drunk-tank or DUI stories. The majority present voted to dismiss the guest from one meeting of three held locally each week. But, Alcoholic-only policy may exclude.
Like a wooden sign painted "NO GIRLS ALLOWED" dangling from an old rusty nail, the closed meeting policy warns and cautions and trespasses certain individuals but does not keep the meeting open, and figured that any closure would have temporary dates. Still louder voices debated for boundaries and cursed the guests that just won't leave.
The policy may point to weakened integrity and group structural challenges. The AA program requires adherence to black print and the Big Book of Recovery written in the 1930s. The dated content includes a so-called "chapter for the Wives" but I am a career-aged, single woman in a meeting setting. And I attend as a guest -- not a self-diagnosed drunk.
As the newcomer seeks Sponsorship and privacy she may find that fraternization and secrecy undermine her goals. The willing and honest and openness that AA upholds in the literature. Closed meetings save the clubhouse from the unwanted guest.
I wonder if this closure will last even six months. An elderly, respected voice and Korean War veteran recommended that the closure remain temporary if at all.
As a guest, I read and understand that the only requirement for membership is desire to get well, to stop drinking. Just desire — and no member or non-member is the judge.
Erin Scott
Port Orford