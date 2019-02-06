It is such a pity that despite all the donations and volunteer efforts that have been put forth for the sustenance of one of our great resources, Mingus Park Swimming Pool, the city government is too disinterested or too cheap to make it a more effective and valuable asset to the community health and spirit.
The school system utilizes it regularly as do the teens as do the competitions that are held and trained here, yet the city can not even bother after months to get an essential part to keep the locker rooms warm or maintain the overall condition of the pool from roof to pool temperature. What a public disgrace.
Donald Canavan
Coos Bay