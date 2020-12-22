The passing of Measure 6-177 meant $800,000ish less dollars per year for the city of North Bend. The original proposal (on which they have already reneged) was to stop police coverage from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. The decrease in revenue, they said, meant they would have to lay off some police officers. Instead, what they did was reallocate money from the North Bend pool to the Police Department. This was billed as a temporary measure since the pool was already closed due to the virus.
Well, now, the conversation has changed. Now they propose making this a permanent reallocation.
“Sorry, we can’t afford the pool, anymore” they say. Well, they can afford the pool. They are lying to you. They’re just hoping you weren’t paying attention.
All that has to be done in order to keep the pool open is demand that the city follow through with exactly what was voted for. When 6-177 was placed on the ballot, the understanding was that the loss of revenue would be offset by a reduction in police and fire staffing. Now, they are walking that back and deciding that instead of doing what they proposed, they will just take the swimming pool away instead (lest you give them more money).
North Bend residents should not put up with that. Citizens should insist that the city do exactly what the voters voted for. Do not give them any more money. Keep your pool. Stop falling for these rope-a-dopes.
Frank Ritumbo
North Bend
