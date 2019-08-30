The fact that tourism and recreation are a cornerstone of the economy of Coos Bay is surprising to no one. The beaches of the Oregon coast possess a unique beauty that draws people from all over the country to come enjoy our wonderful state. But as time goes on, litter from single-use plastics has become an increasingly present feature of the ecosystem. One of the most toxic offenders is polystyrene foam cups and take-out containers.
In the past legislative session, a bill to ban these items statewide was defeated by one vote in the Senate. Strikingly, this occurred in the same legislative session that passed a statewide ban on plastic grocery bags. Here on the Oregon coast, the impact of single-use plastics on our waterways is particularly visible. One can imagine that this compelled Senator Arnie Roblan to vote the right way on the bag ban. In the upcoming legislative session, Senator Roblan has the opportunity to cast the deciding vote in favor of this polystyrene ban. He’s taken a stand on this issue before. This February, it will be time to do it again.
Darcy O'Brien
Ashland