Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Every reading person knows that history is replete with examples of mindless opportunism undermining legitimate causes or undertakings.

To make the recent protests a partisan issue further postpones or cancels the healing and recovery that needs to occur in America following the recent racial atrocities. A thinking, reflective person would surely recognize that often unintended consequences destroy the purity of doing the right thing. Attempts to sow good seed do not exclude the bad.

I am not a primary source in terms of what political affiliation the looters ascribe. I doubt Mr. Woods of North Bend is either. I should, however, remind him that Republicans own skateboards too. As a matter of fact, I’ve seen several at MAGA rallies.

Janine King

Coos Bay

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments