Every reading person knows that history is replete with examples of mindless opportunism undermining legitimate causes or undertakings.
To make the recent protests a partisan issue further postpones or cancels the healing and recovery that needs to occur in America following the recent racial atrocities. A thinking, reflective person would surely recognize that often unintended consequences destroy the purity of doing the right thing. Attempts to sow good seed do not exclude the bad.
I am not a primary source in terms of what political affiliation the looters ascribe. I doubt Mr. Woods of North Bend is either. I should, however, remind him that Republicans own skateboards too. As a matter of fact, I’ve seen several at MAGA rallies.
Janine King
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In