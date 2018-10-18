It is easy to say that, “I will oppose every proposed change” or “I will protect our community.” Does that in some way make a person capable of representing us all at the state level?
Abraham Lincoln made the observation that most people can stand adversity but if you want to test a person’s character, give him (or her) power.
How would Lincoln see Teri Grier? He was a Republican. He was, and remains today, the “yardstick” by which we all must measure ourselves. Lincoln appointed to his cabinet all of his old rivals. He understood that to preserve the whole you have to get along with others. His words and his deeds stand today as a powerful reminder that we can’t focus on what is wrong; instead, we must focus on what is right. Politics has always been about bending, compromise, and the fundamental give and take that creates an environment of trust and good will. Our region, like every other part of this great State of Oregon, needs to share. That is what a state representative can hope to provide and that is what our state representatives should be doing on our behalf.
If you want to move the “political needle,” you’ll have to do it from the inside. Standing on the outside and promoting an environment of “us versus them” won’t get it done. If you want action, then you need seniority and compromise, and someone who can work within the system. Standing on the outside and promising to “raise hell” once you have the power is the “test of character” Lincoln asks us all to measure ourselves by. “Hell raising” and claims that “the sky is falling” would not have impressed Mr. Lincoln at all.
Melody Sheldon
Coos Bay