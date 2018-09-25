Thank you for posting the article by Ann Coulter, what a breath of fresh air! I don't suppose this means you will do so again for at least another year, but it is a start. Titling her editorial, "Tax change more devastating to Puerto Rico than Maria" was very clever, thinking, I suppose, that no one would read it, but surprise, at least one of your few readers did. The article brought out several points about the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, which all went against the MSM Liberal left slant, but, once in a while we do deserve to read opposing views. Anyway, thanks again for posting it, made reading Saturdays paper very enjoyable!
Jim Kuhn
Port Orford