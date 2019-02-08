Fire!, Death!, Destruction! Opening the very gates of Hell! These are the shouts from the rooftops by the opponents to the Jordan Cove Project. If this were true, I would leading the opposition. The probability of a large explosive event affecting our community is zero. Why? Liquid Natural Gas will NOT burn. It must revert to a gas to burn. Natural gas must be in a 5 percent to 15 percent oxygen to gas mixture before IT will burn. In the open air a flame will occur IF there is an ignition source at the 5 percent to 15 percent mixture. So, if there is a breach of a ship (double hulled) or a reinforced storage tank the liquid will leak out (not under pressure) and return to a gas. That gas will mix with the wind on the North Spit. If there is no ignition there will be no flame. If the oxygen to gas mixture is less than 5 percent or more than 15 percent there will be no flame. If the gas escapes to the open air there will be no explosion.
Examples are given of accidents. The article most quoted lists accidents in 1944, 1973 and two in 2014. 75 years with four accidents, less than 60 industrial worker deaths. Just an amazing safety record.
I ask the folks in opposition to please stop the fear tactics. If Jordan Cove is able to meet or exceed permit requirements, then they must be allowed to build. If they do not, then they will not be allowed to build. It has always been a simple decision for me. We have a process, trust the process.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay