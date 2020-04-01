Spectrum is sending technicians to Cottage Grove to cover for several technicians who have quit in recent days.
I find this to be extraordinarily careless during this fight with COVID-19.
I would suggest someone bring this to the attention of someone that might be able to put a stop to it before these Coos County citizens are forced to go to an infected area of the state and bring the virus back to Coos County.
I hope you can find someone that can take care of this issue.
Kim Jacobsen
Coquille
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In