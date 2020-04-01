Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Spectrum is sending technicians to Cottage Grove to cover for several technicians who have quit in recent days.

I find this to be extraordinarily careless during this fight with COVID-19.

I would suggest someone bring this to the attention of someone that might be able to put a stop to it before these Coos County citizens are forced to go to an infected area of the state and bring the virus back to Coos County.

I hope you can find someone that can take care of this issue.

Kim Jacobsen

Coquille

