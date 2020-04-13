To North Bend Mayor Rick Wetherell:
I’m writing to express my strong opposition to cutting down the trees in Simpson Park.
We are blessed to have such a wonderful park within our community, made more so by the impressive and hardworking ancient trees within it.
Whatever short term gains to be made by removing them is not worth the loss to our beautiful local environment and the families who live within it.
Please reconsider, and halt the project.
Thank you.
Nancy Hightower
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In