Oregon is currently considered a 'green state'. That will quickly change if we allow big oil and gas to dig a trench across our rivers and streams into the very mouth of the Coos Estuary. We seem to lack a vocabulary for identifying a wider range of abuses that harm public assets and social ecology, but this plan qualifies as a major crime against the environment.
It's truly bizarre to witness the worldwide outcry to reduce fossil fuel use, while simultaneously watching the petty politicians of Coos County negotiating with Pembina Corp. over control of the Coos Estuary, as if it was theirs to give away. They blithely plan to scrape the mouth to bedrock, eliminating the eelgrass, which provides vital nursery habitat for marine life.
A real environmental leader, Oregon Gov. Tom McCall said, "The interests of Oregon for today and in the future must be protecting from the grasping wastrels of the land. We must respect another truism — that unlimited and unregulated growth leads inexorably to a lowered quality of life."
The climate strikes begin on Sept. 20, and will bring millions to the streets in over 150 countries, coinciding with the UN Summit on Climate Change on Sept. 23, in New York, and what is Oregon doing? The spurious claims that big oil and gas will provide jobs for all should be trashed. Clean industries can and will provide millions of high-paying, union jobs that sustain families instead of poisoning them.
Curt Clay
Coos Bay