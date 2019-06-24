We live on the proposed route of the 36-inch wide, high pressure Jordan Cove gas pipeline outside Coquille. We don’t approve of a corporation forcing access across our property with eminent domain to sell gas overseas.
We’ve had family gatherings for 35 years on the spot of river where we live. We’ve built a small family campground alongside it. It’s the place where our kids and grandkids and friends return to every year to spend time together and create new memories.
If built, the pipeline would cross the North Fork of the Coquille River next to our house. By our house, the river hosts spawning grounds for steelhead trout and salmon. We’ve been told that the pipeline would either cross the river using a “Horizontal Direction Drill (HDD)” method, or by “open cut.” HDDs have already failed on the Coquille River leaking drilling fluids in the water, and open cut would push a bunch of sediment into the river, which the fish don’t like. And that would be a big deal for fishing in the area ... anybody that lives in Coquille knows that our “Fisher’s Hole” is one of best fishin’ holes around!
We’re troubled that the company has run multiple ads in the local newspaper and TV stations that say they will restore salmon populations in the area. The proposed mitigation in the estuary would not be enough to deal with the local impacts to fish populations on our property, or the 484 other river crossing sites throughout southern Oregon.
Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has already found this project to be too harmful for our rivers and fish and denied a critical permit. One more state agency, the Department of State Lands, is still making their decision, and the federal agency FERC is currently taking public comments. Members of the public can give a comment in person on June 24th from 1-8 p.m. at the SWOCC Hale Center for Performing Arts, and a rally at 5:30 p.m.
Don and Shirley Fisher
Coquille