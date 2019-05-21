Recently I heard someone say you cannot hear when your ears are stuffed with money. Pembina tries to do some “stuffing” so people won’t hear the whole story concerning the Jordan Cove Project. Their ads with hype, fake pretty pictures, and inflated numbers just keep coming. They use blue and green print concerning the environment. The terms “my community” and “our area” are used to convince the reader they fit-in here.
This month printed ads included the phrase “If Jordan Cove was operating in 2017”. Looking to the past is a curious approach. I mention it because in 2016 Jordan Cove was, in the current vernacular, an epic fail. Was incompetence the cause? The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission very rarely denies a permit, but Veresen managed to make that happen. Then having put most of their proverbial eggs in the JCEP basket, Veresen lost their basket and itself to Pembina. That’s as epic as it gets.
Speaking of failing, is Pembina just like Veresen? Their attempt to get the necessary 401 water permit from Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality was unsuccessful, two hundred pages of unsuccessful. Pembina was asked a lot of questions but was very short on answers. They have reported a Jordan Cove budget cut-back and an ownership estimate of 40 to 60 percent. Spreading out the financial risk with partners is logical, unlike their choice of location for an LNG project. DEQ seems to be questioning their choices as well.
A search for partners includes the possibility Pembina already has a deal with the Chinese government’s company, PetroChina. The Chinese own a big Canadian gas-field. That would make Jordan Cove less about the gas market and more about China getting their gas from Alberta to their shores. When China does foreign infrastructure they use their own workers. I urge everyone to research what their world agenda is and what they’re doing worldwide.
This is Oregon, baby. It’s wild! We have values concerning our environment. Pembina’s project doesn’t fit-in, despite their horrible ads that try to co-opt what we hold dear. Did you see the pictures of the landslides this winter? We are expecting an earthquake. It’s insane to put a hazardous facility in a hazard zone near our community. That proverb by John Heywood about “none so blind” actually starts with “There are none so deaf as those who will not hear.” Please listen.
Janice Williams
North Bend