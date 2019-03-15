An expression “the 800 pound gorilla in the room” could apply to the Jordan Cove Energy Project, but perhaps a better descriptor would be “800 pound panda.” Pembina Corporation mentioned partners immediately after their take-over of Veresen. They never stopped talking about partners, and a likely one is PetroChina owned by the Chinese government.
China has snatched-up many resources in Canada. It’s a big controversy there as well as worldwide. One huge Chinese purchase was 49 percent of Alberta’s Duvernay shale. In fact the Duvernay rock formation is so big, it’s under 20 percent of Alberta. It has enormous gas reserves. The LNG market is filled with players; the fracking, producing, and shipping of it comes at a cost. There’s a tipping point where it’s no longer cost-effective to ship to Asia and still make a profit. Because the international gas-market competition is fierce, long-term contracts are becoming a thing of the past. However consider this, if you’re China with ownership of the gas reserves and the infrastructure to process and transport it, profit is probably not your motivation concerning Jordan Cove. It's just another resource grab to further your political and financial agenda.
Pembina is going to sell interest in JCEP. Just read what they’ve said. Both PetroChina and Pembina are headquartered in Calgary, and they already have businesses involved with Duvernay shale. Pembina talked about retaining 60 percent of Jordan Cove, then later mentioned 50 percent, and now I’ve read it’s 40 to 60 percent. How low will they go? My bet is they are low-balling the amount they will sell. At what point is Pembina no longer in charge of this project in any meaningful way? Pembina just keeps making promises. As the percentage of their ownership goes down, we need to know how many promises will be kept. In the end, those footing most of the bill will be the decision-makers.
The Jordan Cove Project would overshadow our bay community. The owners will continue to exert influence over our elections while banking on us becoming dependent. How’s that going to feel if China enters the picture? Should they be allowed to help elect a Coos County commissioner? The Chinese government means to economically dominate the 21st century by procuring resources worldwide. They want to be the “800 pound panda” in everyone’s room. American landowners shouldn’t be the eminent domain victims of foreign entities.
Janice Williams
North Bend