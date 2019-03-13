Facts and real, accurate information create truth.
The LNG company wanting to impose their facility on our community has been mailing out slick, expensive propaganda pieces all over the county. They have been putting well produced slick ads on TV. None of these mailings or ads ever provide any facts or information. They never address the effects that this dredging will have on the shoreline where it occurs. They never really describe how the size of these huge tankers is going to affect other traffic on our bay. They never describe the size and location of the turning basin or the years of driving sheet pilings and support pilings and the noise this will produce. They never describe the noise of the two jet engine loud compressors that will run 24/7 every day and ride the water surface across the bay to our two cities. They never make mention of the fact that the incidental leakage from this operation will make it the second largest air polluter in Oregon. The March 6 letter goes on about questions related to eel grass, an essential component of a health bay. This is never addressed in the slick mailers and TV ads that Pembina puts out. Pembina NEVER provides any real facts or descriptions of what they are going to do.
Pembina talks about all the money they are going to contribute to our community, but they never have made a written enforceable commitment. And they never, as far as I know, have addressed how they are going to deal with this huge facility when its life expectancy has run its course or if it is no longer producing the project margin it wants.
The League of Women Voters' presentation was made by people who know the facts about the implications of the results of the entire process that is being proposed. Presenting facts and truth is not bias. Pembina has had the ability and economic capacity to give us the facts. They have not done this.
Why do you think this is?
Richard Kuznitsky
North Bend