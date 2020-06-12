I read Mr. Woods' letter to the editor with some interest. Having studied the period in question at length as a university student, I could not remember ever seeing the comments attributed to Nikita Khrushchev by Mr. Woods.
It has been a while since I was a student so I did a quick fact check online. I found a Reuters article noting that the comments are from a false article circulating on social media. I also found the released CIA document on the topic of Khrushchev comments.
I appreciated The World's balanced coverage in the June 3 edition of the antifa scare in Coquille. The front page plus the AP article on page nine, shows both the local impact of social media propaganda and the source of that propaganda.
Al Dubs
Coos Bay
