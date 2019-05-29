I want to talk for a moment about kids on bikes, specifically at Topits Park. With the improving weather, more are out and about and I’m sure it is not easy to find safe places to ride, but there are some inherent dangers in riding at Topits that I do not believe kids or their parents are taking into consideration.
I walk at Topits with my dog a few times a week. A couple of days ago, three boys came whizzing by me as fast as they could go. Because I was off to the side with my dog, in the grass, I was not in danger, but an elderly woman walking her dog almost got run down. And there have been other times when I have not heard the bikes coming up behind me and my dog or I could have been injured if she or I had turned suddenly. Bike tires make next to no noise and the little they do make is not heard by elderly individuals. Kids and adults on bikes should either use a bell or give a shout out that they are coming when they are behind someone walking.
Today there was a young girl and an even younger boy whizzing back and forth in the parking lot at Topits off of Hull Street. They gave no mind to the possibility of cars entering the lot or of parked cars backing out to leave. Lucky for me and them, I had noticed them and thus backed out cautiously as I was next to a truck that I could not see around. Sure enough, the girl came peddling by me with no notice that I was backing out. I waited and the boy came by a few seconds later. Had I not noticed them earlier, this could have been a disaster.
Parents, please talk to your kids about riding safely in public spaces like this. Buy them a bell for their bikes and tell them in no uncertain terms that they need to use it when they are coming up on people on a park path or sidewalk. And tell them not to ride in parking lots! Thank you.
June Willoughby
Coos Bay