Recently a Gene Lyons "... no response" column included 3 "forbidden" words which substituted dashes for some letters. At least the correct amount of dashes should have been provided. Although readers undoubtedly knew what the words were, the fact that they appeared on this page, let alone ubiquitously, speaks loudly about how our verbiage, a reflection of character, has sunk.
Given an expanded media competition for viewers and readers, dramas have tried to get more real by using common gutter talk, especially on cable TV and in movies. That talk has been picked up for every day use because it has become legitimized by the media and copied out of habit--feeding back more realistic talk in subsequent portrayals. Those who should know better and set standards go along.
Curse words have a purpose, used sparingly they convey special emotional emphasis for particular circumstances; used commonly they lose their emphasis purpose.
But let's face it: given that such words rarely are actually descriptive they expose 2 aspects of the user; they betray poor command of vocabulary and general ignorance and/or denote insecurity which the speaker tries to overcome with tough, vulgar language. Listeners and readers should be mindful.
One example stands out: President Obama conducted himself presidentially, he didn't publicly resort to street language. Accordingly, he garnered much suitable respect despite his political shortcomings. President Trump could have used other words to describe miserable conditions in underdeveloped, black countries. He chose otherwise. Telling.
Parents should instill conduct worthy of respect and pay more attention to acceptable language and the reasons why more dictionary use is advisable. Descriptive diversity will likely be bettered remembered and better reflect on the speaker or writer. And using substitute words rather than direct quotes from high profile dolts should appear on this page.
John Zimmerman
Coos Bay